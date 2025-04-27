Digvesh Rathi reveals original story behind viral ‘notebook’ celebration in IPL; LSG spinner says ‘we had made a pact…’

Digvesh Rathi has been a breakout star for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). But more than his performances with the ball, the leg-spinner caught everyone's attention with his viral notebook celebration.

It first came into light when he put out his notebook celebration after getting the better of Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya. He repeated the same against Naman Dhir before being fined heavily by the IPL governing council.

However, since the fine, Digvesh tweaked his celebration style and now write on the ground after taking a wicket. Breaking his silence on the celebration, Digvesh revealed that it was because of a pact with Arya.

“I am in the limelight because of my celebration,” Digvesh told Sports Today. "Priyansh and me are good friends. We had made a pact after talking to each other. He said that if I hit runs, I will do this and I said I will do this If I succeed against him. I just wrote his name on my notebook," added the LSG star.

Notably, both Digvesh and Arya are playing their first seasons in IPL.

Why Digvesh changed his celebration? He was first handed one demerit point and fined 25 per cent of his match fees after his notebook celebration against Arya. After the Mumbai Indians match, Digvesh was handed two more demerit points and fined 50 per cent of his match fees.

Following the punishment, Digvesh admitted to his mistakes and hence decided to change his celebration. "We can't go against the rules of BCCI. That's why I started writing on the ground," said Digvesh.

