Shoaib Malik, the former Pakistan cricketer, hilariously expressed considerable disappointment after his country lost to India by six wickets in a Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match on February 23 in Dubai.

Shoaib Akhtar shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), “Today's state of affairs explained by @realshoaibmalik.”

The video shows former Pakistani captain Shoaib Malik visibly disappointed and expressing regret over Pakistan’s defeat with a Bollywood twist. He gave an amusing reply and began singing a song after Akhtar questioned him about Pakistan's defeat.

The 43-year-old expressed dismay by hilariously using Bollywood song ‘Dil Ke Armaan Aansuon Me Bah Gaye" lyrics in a behind-the-scenes video clip from a TV studio.

This song is from the BR Chopra directorial movie Nikaah, with Raj Babbar and Salma Agha in the lead. The iconic romantic drama was released in 1982.

Social media reaction This video went viral soon after it was posted and has amassed nearly 7. 5 lakh views, 17 thousand likes and several comments. Reacting to the post, a user quipped, “Gaana toh Pakistani choose kar lete.”

Another user joked, “Moye Moye Pakistan.” A third user wrote, “Unbelievable victory against Pakistan! Virat Kohli’s century was pure class, a true display of brilliance under pressure. This is what cricket history is made of.” A fourth user commented, “Such a beautiful song and yet in losing cause.”

India vs Pakistan India completed the chase with 241 as the target in 42.3 overs and defeated Pakistan after Saud Shakeel struck 62 off 76 balls. Meanwhile, skipper Mohammad Rizwan made 46 runs from 77 deliveries.

Virat Kohli displayed an exceptional performance as he scored a century off 111 balls, while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer made 46 and 56 respectively.