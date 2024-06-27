‘Dimaag ko kholna zaroori hai… all teams getting reverse swing’ Rohit Sharma hits back at Pak claim of ball tampering
Indian men's T20 captain Rohit Sharma dismissed Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul Haq's accusation of ball tampering during match against Australia. Says ball naturally reverses in warm, dry conditions and it's not specific to India.
Men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has come down heavily on Pakistan equivalent Inzamam-ul Haq for suggesting that the Indian team had “worked the ball" to gain a win against Australia, PTI reported.