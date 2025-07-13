Dinesh Karthik calls Shubman Gill-Zak Crawley last-over Lord's drama as ‘theatre, madness’; 'They haven't backed down'

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik described the last-over madness on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Lord's a 'theatre' and praised Shubman Gill's boys for trading 'punches for punches' in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Following India's 387 all out in the first innings, there were seven minutes of play left on the day.

India, initially planned to for a maximum of two overs, including one from Jasprit Bumrah. But Zak Crawley had other ideas. In a bid to unsettle the opposition, the England opener withdrew twice from his stance and also called the physio after the fifth ball despite making minimal contact with his glove.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah reveals why he didn't celebrate after historic fifer at Lords

As a result, tempers flares as it became evident that England do not want to play a second over, as Gill swearing angrily at Crawley. The duo event jabbed fingers at each other with other England opener ben Duckett also getting involved.

Karthik, who is one of the commentators in the series, praised the aggression shown by the Indians on the field. “The last five minutes, yesterday, oh, it was theatre, madness, absolute drama… Zak Crawley not wanting to play, understandably so, Shubman Gill going hard at him and the whole Indian team joined in,” Karthik said.

'Trading blow for blow in terms of punches' Despite being a team in transition, the Indians players haven't backed an inch, which has made the series even more exciting. "I saw KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Siraj. It was brilliant to watch.

Also Read | Shubman Gill accused of acting like Virat Kohli after final over Lords drama

“Now this is what it means to both teams, after 13 days, the series scores stands all and no team is ahead of the other and that's why this series has been so good to watch. A young Indian team, coming to England, trading blow for blow in terms of punches. They have not backed down,” added Karthik.