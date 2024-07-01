Dinesh Karthik comes back to RCB for IPL 2025, says ‘truly passionate about new chapter’
RCB appoints Dinesh Karthik as mentor and batting coach, hoping to benefit from his vast experience in IPL. Karthik expresses excitement for his new coaching role, aiming to contribute to the team's development.
Former wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik will once again be seen in RCB's red and blue colurs as he takes the role of team's mentor and batting coach. Notably, Karthik had retired from IPL after playing a crucial part in helping RCB reach the playoffs at this year's IPL.