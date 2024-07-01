Former wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik will once again be seen in RCB's red and blue colurs as he takes the role of team's mentor and batting coach. Notably, Karthik had retired from IPL after playing a crucial part in helping RCB reach the playoffs at this year's IPL.

Informing about the news in a post on X, RCB wrote, “Welcome our keeper in every sense, 𝗗𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗞𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗸, back into RCB in an all new avatar. DK will be the 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗿 of RCB Men’s team! 🤩🫡"

“You can take the man out of cricket but not cricket out of the man! 🙌 Shower him with all the love, 12th Man Army!" the Bengaluru based franchise added.

Karthik, who has often adorned the mic when he isn't playing for the Indian team or IPL, will be seen in a different avatar altogether. The first challenge for Karthik will be to get the RCB squad combination right during next year's mega auction in order help the Bengaluru based franchise get their hands on IPL trophy for the first time.

Dinesh Karthik on being appointed RCB's batting coach:

Speaking about his new role at RCB, Karthik stated that he is truly passionate about this next chapter in his life. He said, “Coaching at a professional level is incredibly exciting for me and is something I'm truly passionate about as a new chapter in my life. Hopefully, the breadth of my experiences as a player can contribute to the development of the group and bring added value,"

Karthik has played for five franchise in his IPL career including Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab and RCB. During the 257 matches played in IPL, Karthik scored 4,842 runs at an average of 26.32.

