Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant, who’ll make it to India’s T20 World Cup squad? Netizens say…
Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are in contention for the wicket-keeper position in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Karthik has been a champion finisher for RCB, while Pant has made a comeback as DC captain. Here is what netizens say.
As soon as IPL 2024 is over, India will rush into the T20 World Cup. Indian cricketers know that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keenly looking at the IPL before picking the team for the upcoming high-profile tournament scheduled in the West Indies and the United States from June 1-29.