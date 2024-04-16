As soon as IPL 2024 is over, India will rush into the T20 World Cup. Indian cricketers know that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keenly looking at the IPL before picking the team for the upcoming high-profile tournament scheduled in the West Indies and the United States from June 1-29.

One key selection will be the wicketkeeper. Currently, two cricketers—both outstanding batters—may be in contention: Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

Pant has had a fairy-tale-like comeback to professional cricket 15 months after meeting with a car crash. His return as the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain has definitely helped his team. So far, he has scored 194 runs in six matches at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 157.72.

On the other hand, DK has been a champion finisher for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). For a team struggling in yet another IPL season, Dinesh Karthik has had a massive impact on the batting line-up.

On April 11, while he was thrashing Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers around the park on the way to his 23-ball 53, Rohit Sharma teased him by saying he had the T20 World Cup selection in mind while playing in IPL 2024.

Dinesh Karthik has been having a phenomenal IPL this year. His valiant effort against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 15, when RCB was chasing SRH’s 287/3, won the hearts of millions of fans. DK was RCB’s highest scorer in the match, scoring 83 off 35 balls and also hitting the longest six of the season.

Netizens react

Netizens have hailed DK’s innings with qualifiers like “Brilliant", “Outstanding", and “Elevating the Game to New Heights!" At the same time, fans are also talking about his entry into the India team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

One of them called the innings against SRH as Dinesh Karthik’s “wild entry" into the World Cup squad.

“Dinesh Karthik trying to catch the WC Flight! What a mad player! He has my heart," wrote another.

“Dinesh Karthik, the finisher for India in World Cup 2024," came from another. “Dinesh Karthik should be selected for the T20 WORLD CUP," posted another.

“It's like if DK has just started his cricketing career right here on chinnaswamy ground tonight as a restless young boy. It was a treat to the eyes watching him playing his best cricket. The Legend just born. Long Long mile to go. Oooof Karthik!!!! [sic]" wrote one user.

