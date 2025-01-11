Dinesh Karthik reveals reason behind choosing SA20 after IPL retirement, ex-RCB star makes Paarl Royals debut

Dinesh Karthik became the first Indian to feature in a SA20 match when the former India wicketkeeper-batter made his debut for Paarl Royals against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Boland Park on Saturday. With Jos Buttler making himself unavailable for the third edition of SA20, Karthik grabbed the offer with both hands when approached.

One of the most successful cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Karthik retired from the world's best franchise league after amassing 4842 runs from 257 matches while playing for six different teams. He bid adieu to the league after playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024.

Upon his debut for Paarl Royals, Karthik was asked “why did you decide to come and play in in SA20?” In reply, the former India wicketkeeper said, “Couple of reasons. One, I genuinely believe this is the best competition after the IPL. I really wanted to play some competitive cricket and I don't think there is a better tournament than this.”

The 39-year-old further added that he has always wanted to play for the Royals franchise. Incidentally, Karthik didn't play for Rajasthan Royals in his entire IPL career. “I have always wanted to be a part of Royals setup. I have always had good things because a lot of my friends have played for Royals setup. So when the offer came along, more than happy to accept,” added Karthik.

Notably, the BCCI doesn't allow its players to play in foreign leagues until they are retired. Karthik thus joins the list of Indian cricketers - Munaf Patel (Lanka Premier League), Yuvraj Singh (Global T20 Canada), Shikhar Dhawan (Nepal Premier League), Ambati Rayudu (Caribbean Premier League), Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa (ILT20) - to play in foreign T20 leagues.

With loads of experience with him, Karthik, who retired from international cricket last year, will bring a lot on the table for Paarl Royals. With stars like Joe Root, Lungi Ngidi, David Miller and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the side, it will be a huge opportunity for the youngsters in the team to take the brains of the superstars of world cricket.

What's next for Dinesh Karthik after SA20? After SA20, Karthik will return to India and join RCB for IPL 2025. The right-hander has ben roped in as RCB batting coach and mentor ahead of IPL 2025.