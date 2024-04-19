IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik to find a place in India's T20 World Cup squad? Rohit Sharma says ‘easy to convince…’
Dinesh Karthik's impressive performances in IPL have sparked discussions about his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad. Rohit Sharma had playfully teased about Karthik's World Cup dreams during a recent IPL encounter.
Dinesh Karthik has been on a roll this IPL season, impressing everyone with his 360-degree batting and power-hitting ability. With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, Karthik's performances have created a buzz about the 38-year-old batsman's chances of making India's T20 World Cup squad.|
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has added his voice to the chorus, stating that Karthik would be easy to persuade to play for India in the T20 World Cup. Speaking to former England captain Michael Vaughan and former Australia batsman Adam Gilchrist on the Club Prairie Fir podcast, Rohit said: "Quite impressed, watching DK bat a couple of nights back, and Dhoni as well, came to play four balls, made a huge impact, that was the difference. It will be hard to convince MS although he is coming to the US, to do something else. He is into golf now. DK will be easier to convince I guess,"