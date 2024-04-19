Dinesh Karthik has been on a roll this IPL season, impressing everyone with his 360-degree batting and power-hitting ability. With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, Karthik's performances have created a buzz about the 38-year-old batsman's chances of making India's T20 World Cup squad.|Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has added his voice to the chorus, stating that Karthik would be easy to persuade to play for India in the T20 World Cup. Speaking to former England captain Michael Vaughan and former Australia batsman Adam Gilchrist on the Club Prairie Fir podcast, Rohit said: "Quite impressed, watching DK bat a couple of nights back, and Dhoni as well, came to play four balls, made a huge impact, that was the difference. It will be hard to convince MS although he is coming to the US, to do something else. He is into golf now. DK will be easier to convince I guess," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the wicketkeeper-batsman has also been one of the more consistent players for RCB, scoring 226 runs in 7 matches this season at a strike rate of 205.45 and an impressive average of 75.33.

Karthik's most recent innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad was an 83-run knock (off 35 balls), which gave his team a chance to chase down the mammoth total of 288 runs. DK's innings ultimately ended up in a losing cause, but it still meant that RCB were able to post a total of 262 runs in their 20 overs, with the margin of defeat being just 25 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit teases Dinesh Karthik During the recent IPL clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, India captain and MI batsman Rohit Sharma was seen taking a dig at Dinesh Karthik. Hinting at the batsman's T20 World Cup chances, Rohit said, "Shabash DK! Dimagh mein chal raha hai iske World Cup. (Well done DK! He is pushing for a place in the T20 World Cup. His mind is preoccupied with the thought of the World Cup)".

Despite Rohit's attempt to distract the RCB batsman, however, Karthik scored an unbeaten half-century against MI to take his team to 196/8. In the end, though, MI chased down the total with ease in the 16th over to hand RCB a 7-wicket defeat.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!