Team India's star batter Virat Kohli has given his initial reaction after losing to England in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Team India's dream of winning the T20 World Cup after 2007 will now bit longer as the campaign for Team India has ended in the 2022 T20World Cup.
Virat Kohli took to Twiiter to share his disappointment and wrote," We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on."
In another tweet, Virat thanked the supporters of Team India and wrote,"Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country."
Virat started the T20 World Cup tournament with a bang, scoring a memorable 82* against Pakistan at Melbourne, helping Team India achieve the 160-run target despite being four down for 31 in around six overs.
This knock set the tone for the rest of the tournament for this star batter, as he continued his fine form with half-centuries against Netherlands and Bangladesh in the group stage.
Then arrived the semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval, which statistically is Virat's happy hunting ground. Here, Virat has 957 runs in 11 matches across 15 innings at an average of 73.61. He has scored five centuries and four 50s at the venue, with the best score of 141.
In the match, he scored yet another half-century for his country and ended with a score of 50 off 40 balls. This time, he had able support from all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who scored a valuable 63 off just 33 balls. Team India scored 168/6 in 20 overs.
*With inputs from agencies
