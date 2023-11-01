Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav, a local of Mumbai, disguised himself as a cameraman to interview cricket fans at the city's iconic Marine Drive seaface. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video of Yadav's adventurous outing was shared on the social media handle of the Indian national cricket team. In the clip, he could be seen dressed in a full-sleeve shirt to hide his arm tattoos, and putting on a face mask, goggles and cap to make himself unrecognisable.

Yadav changed his attire to an extent where his teammate Ravindra Jadeja was also seen to be confused upon spotting him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch the video shared on the Indian cricket team's social media page:

In the clip, Yadav could be seen asking the locals about the performance of the Indian team. While most of the fans lauded the Rohit Sharma-led side for the manner they have played so far, one of the fans suggested that Yadav should be sent up in the batting order to provide him more opportunity to score runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the end of the video, Yadav could be seen removing his face mask and revealing his identity to a woman he interviewed. He was also seen clicking pictures with a couple of fans after unmasking himself.

Yadav, notably, is a regular player of the Mumbai first-class team and had also captained it during the 2019-20 edition of the Ranji Trophy. He is also one of the key players to feature in the city-based franchise team Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, the Indian team has dominated the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup so far, winning six out of the six games played so far. The team is considered to have sealed its spot in the semifinals of the marquee tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yadav, along with other Indian players, arrived in Mumbai as the team would be facing Sri Lanka in their next match in the city on November 2.

