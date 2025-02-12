India vs England 3rd ODI is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is being broadcast on the Star Sports network and the Disney+ Hotstar app. During the crucial match, livestream users have reported facing issues related to poor streaming quality and inability to change the audio language.

Users on social media complained that they were unable to change the streaming quality or audio language on both the Hotstar app on the phone and on the TV. Attempting to change the audio quality on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app resulted in no response, while the quality tab opened up a 'stats for nerds' page with details on streaming quality, video quality, audio quality and other such technical details.

Disney+ Hostar streaming issue

Meanwhile, our experience with the Disney+ Hotstar app on an Android TV suggests an inability to select streaming quality or audio language.

Netizens react to Hotstar tech glitch: “In Hotstar Why Its only Showing in Hindi? I can't change the streaming language, and the quality is also poor. I tried clearing the cache, but it still doesn’t work. @hotstar_helps” wrote one user on X.

“Dear @DisneyPlusHS how change the commentary language for #INDvENG match.. Atleast by default it should be English.. what is point of paying subscription 🤷🏼 When i click on audio option just a blank screen coming.” complained another user

“Hey @DisneyPlus #hotstar Unable to switch commentary language Setting hindi to default is cardinal ⬇️ Set it up to English atleast. Act quickly”

“Trying to watch #indvseng ODI match, unable to change Audio to English/Kannada on @DisneyPlusHS By default Hindi is selected! Why this #HindiImposition on us? Are we not paying money?” added yet another user