IPL ad revenues drop as media rights get divided3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 01:22 AM IST
As of 30 March, only ₹3,000 crore worth of deals have been inked, with ₹2,000 crore by Star Sports and the remaining ₹1,000 crore by Viacom18’s JioCinema OTT platform, according to a senior media agency executive.
Mumbai: The battle for eyeballs between broadcasters Disney Star and Viacom18 has intensified as the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets under way. With the networks competing fiercely against each other, ad revenues have taken a hit, dropping to a combined ₹3,000 crore from the previous season’s ₹4,600 crore haul across TV and digital platforms.
