Disney Star announces panel of 85 commentators for TATA IPL 2022

The 15th edition of the tournament will feature commentators across languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, and the newly added Gujarati feed
NEW DELHI :
As a run up to the Indian Premier League, Disney Star, the official broadcaster of the Tata IPL 2022, has announced a panel of 85 commentators for the upcoming season. The 15th edition of the tournament will feature commentators across languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, and the newly added Gujarati feed.
Former India coach Ravi Shastri will make a comeback to the Star Sports commentary panel while Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Harbhajan Singh will make their debuts as commentators. Mayanti Langer Binny too will make a comeback after a gap of two years.
Disney Star will telecast this season across nine languages. The inclusion of Gujarat Titans this season has seen the introduction of a new Guajrati feed for the fans as part of the overall offering. Radio voice Dhavnit Thaker, who also is a Gujarati actor and singer, will team up with Nayan Mongia and Manprit Juneja among others in the Gujarati commentary team.
Sanjog Gupta, head of sports at Disney Star said, “Our endeavour is to serve fans a feature-rich broadcast focussed on enhanced storytelling, regional customisation, expanded programming and innovations. A rich pool of talent is integral to this endeavour and for tournament, we have a really exciting line-up, comprising seasoned commentators as well as first-time experts, who will add real-time insights, fresh perspectives and renewed excitement to the tournament."
Former India coach and cricketer, Ravi Shastri, part of the commentary panel, said, “I am excited to be back in the commentary box after five years."
Former India cricketer, Suresh Raina, part of the Hindi commentary panel, said, “After being part of the IPL since its inception in 2008, I am excited to associate with the league in a new avatar, as part of the Hindi commentary panel. Over the years, the Hindi commentary has done an incredible job which has resulted in its popularity."
For the world feed there will be Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Ian Bishop, Graeme Smith, Graeme Swann, Kevin Pietersen, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Daniel Morrison, Morne Morkel, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden, Nicholas Knight, Rohan Gavaskar, Alan Wilkins, W V Raman, Daren Ganga etc