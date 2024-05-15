Disney Star may garner more than ₹1,600 crore in ad sales from T20 WC
Media buyers estimated that in the last ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022, the broadcaster earned ₹1,600–1,700 crore, of which ₹1,000 crore came to linear TV. This season, it is expected to earn a similar amount, with perhaps more being directed towards digital platform.
New Delhi: The upcoming ICC Men's T20 cricket World Cup is likely to bring in about ₹1,600–1,800 crore in advertising revenue for Disney Star, the official media rights holder this season, similar to the previous tournament in Australia two years ago.