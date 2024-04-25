Disney Star sees surge in viewership for Tata IPL 2024 midway through season; strong numbers reported amid high-stakes
According to data from BARC, after 29 matches, Disney Star reached 475 million viewers and logged 245 billion minutes of watch time, while JioCinema recorded over 12 billion views and 148 billion minutes of watch time.
Halfway through the Tata Indian Premier League 2024, Disney Star, the official broadcaster, reported a surge in viewership citing data shared by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).
