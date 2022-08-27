Disney Star wins ICC media rights2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 08:27 PM IST
Disney Star has won the rights to telecast all ICC events of India for the next four years on TV as well as digital platform
The International Cricket Council today confirmed Disney Star will be the home of all ICC cricket in India for the next four years having won the TV and digital rights to both men’s and women’s global events through to the end of 2027, the council said in a statement.