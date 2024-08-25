Divorce secrets: Hardik Pandya was ’too flamboyant’ for Natasa Stankovic; it became tiring after a while, says report

  • It was confirmed in July after the cricket team returned to India and Pandya announced his separation publicly on social media, not telling the reason behind.

Updated25 Aug 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya with his ex wife Natasa Stankovic
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya with his ex wife Natasa Stankovic(Instagram/@hardikpandya93)

Hardik Pandya is one of the best all-rounders India have and his performances in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup helped the country lift the tournament. Though his personal life took a hit.

Days before the T20 World Cup 2024, reports surfaced that Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic was seeking separation from him. It was confirmed in July after the cricket team returned to India and Pandya announced his separation publicly on social media, not telling the reason behind.

Meanwhile, a Times Now report stated the reason behind the split where Nastasha wasn't able to adjust to Hardik's personality. According to the report, Natasha tried to keep up with Hardik's 'too full of himself' personality, but grew tired of it.

"He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back," Times Now quoted a source as saying.

"She mulled over it but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision by Natasa but it didn't come in one day/ one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her," the insider added.

Following the couple announced their split, their son had been travelling to her mother's hometown in Serbia. Also, various reports claim Natasha is dating singer Jasmin Walia these days.

July 18 split:

The couple announced their split on 18 July. The released a joint statement saying, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," it added.

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 04:02 PM IST
