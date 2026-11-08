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Diwali 2026: Gautam Gambhir, Jay Shah, BCCI and IPL teams share festive wishes; see who said what

Diwali 2026: Taken together, the messages show how Indian cricket’s administrators, coaches, former players and franchises used the festival to reconnect with fans after a busy year of international and league action.

Aachal Maniyar
Published8 Nov 2026, 01:06 PM IST
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IPL franchise Mumbai Indians share Diwali greetings through a post
IPL franchise Mumbai Indians share Diwali greetings through a post(Mumbai Indians/X)
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India head coach Gautam Gambhir, ICC chairman Jay Shah, the BCCI and several Indian Premier League franchises shared Diwali greetings on Sunday, November 8. Their messages ranged from wishes for peace and prosperity to celebrations of family, togetherness and cricket’s supporters.

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Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Parthiv Patel also marked the occasion, while Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals addressed their fans with festive posts.

Gautam Gambhir sends a message to Team India

Gambhir brought a cricketing touch to his greeting, addressing the national team and its supporters.

“We Play to Win BIG - A Billion Hearts!!! Happy Diwali, Team India,” he wrote on X.

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The BCCI shared a simpler message: “Here’s wishing everyone a very happy Diwali.”

Jay Shah wishes peace, progress and prosperity

ICC chairman Jay Shah’s greeting focused on the future and the spirit of the festival of lights.

“May the festival of lights strengthen our resolve to build a future filled with peace, progress and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali,” he wrote.

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Wishes from former cricketers

VVS Laxman wished happiness and good health to families celebrating the occasion.

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May the festival of lights bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good health to you and your loved ones. May we continue to spread light, hope and positivity,” he wrote.

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Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel’s message centred on familiar traditions and time spent with loved ones.

“Some traditions never grow old, and some moments become memories we carry with us forever. A little light, a lot of love and the people who matter most. Wishing everyone a wonderful Diwali!” he wrote.

Also Read | IND vs WI: Gambhir calls for bat-ball balance after 2nd T20I loss in Ranchi

CSK, Mumbai Indians and other IPL teams greet fans

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) highlighted togetherness in their greeting: “Deepavali is all about togetherness, creating memories and celebrating the joy of being a family. Wishing everyone a joyful and light-filled Deepavali!”

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Mumbai Indians (MI) addressed their ‘One Family’ community and added a festive fashion question: “Our #OneFamily wishes you a Diwali full of light, love, and happiness! What’s your Outfit Of The Day?”

Also Read | Hardik-Arshdeep IPL 2027 trade: How MI could benefit from PBKS pacer?

Sunrisers Hyderabad wished their supporters: “Lights, sweets, gifts and all things festive! Happy Diwali, Orange Army.”

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Rajasthan Royals also emphasised loved ones in their message: “Here’s to love, light and doing what you love around your favorite people forever. Have a blessed Diwali, guys.”

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Taken together, the messages show how Indian cricket’s administrators, coaches, former players and franchises used Diwali to reconnect with fans after a busy year of international and league action. The common threads of light, family and optimism ran through nearly every post.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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