Diwali 2026: Gautam Gambhir, Jay Shah, BCCI and IPL teams share festive wishes; see who said what

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, ICC chairman Jay Shah, the BCCI and several Indian Premier League franchises shared Diwali greetings on Sunday, November 8. Their messages ranged from wishes for peace and prosperity to celebrations of family, togetherness and cricket’s supporters.

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Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Parthiv Patel also marked the occasion, while Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals addressed their fans with festive posts.

Gautam Gambhir sends a message to Team India Gambhir brought a cricketing touch to his greeting, addressing the national team and its supporters.

“We Play to Win BIG - A Billion Hearts!!! Happy Diwali, Team India,” he wrote on X.

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The BCCI shared a simpler message: “Here’s wishing everyone a very happy Diwali.”

Jay Shah wishes peace, progress and prosperity ICC chairman Jay Shah’s greeting focused on the future and the spirit of the festival of lights.

“May the festival of lights strengthen our resolve to build a future filled with peace, progress and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali,” he wrote.

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Wishes from former cricketers VVS Laxman wished happiness and good health to families celebrating the occasion.

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May the festival of lights bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good health to you and your loved ones. May we continue to spread light, hope and positivity,” he wrote.

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Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel’s message centred on familiar traditions and time spent with loved ones.

“Some traditions never grow old, and some moments become memories we carry with us forever. A little light, a lot of love and the people who matter most. Wishing everyone a wonderful Diwali!” he wrote.

CSK, Mumbai Indians and other IPL teams greet fans Chennai Super Kings (CSK) highlighted togetherness in their greeting: “Deepavali is all about togetherness, creating memories and celebrating the joy of being a family. Wishing everyone a joyful and light-filled Deepavali!”

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Mumbai Indians (MI) addressed their ‘One Family’ community and added a festive fashion question: “Our #OneFamily wishes you a Diwali full of light, love, and happiness! What’s your Outfit Of The Day?”

Sunrisers Hyderabad wished their supporters: “Lights, sweets, gifts and all things festive! Happy Diwali, Orange Army.”

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Rajasthan Royals also emphasised loved ones in their message: “Here’s to love, light and doing what you love around your favorite people forever. Have a blessed Diwali, guys.”

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Taken together, the messages show how Indian cricket’s administrators, coaches, former players and franchises used Diwali to reconnect with fans after a busy year of international and league action. The common threads of light, family and optimism ran through nearly every post.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.