Rohit Sharma has taken a sly dig at the critics who were speculating the India captain's retirement from the longest format of the game following his omission from the ongoing fifth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). After a string of low scores in the series, Rohit decided to sit out of the playing XI, sparking rumours.

The rumours got a bit stronger when the 37-year-old's name went missing from the official 16-member list for the Sydney Test. Addressing all rumours on Saturday, Rohit pointed out that someone sitting outside can't dictate what and when he should do with his game.

“Someone is sitting inside with a mic or a laptop or a pen, what he writes, what he says, our life does not change because of that," Rohit told Star Sports during lunch break on Day 2.

"We have played this game for so many years, so they cannot decide when we should go or when we should not play or when we have to sit out or when we should captain. Sensible aadmi hoon, mature aadmi hoon, do bachhon ka baap hoon, mere paas thoda sa dimaag hai! (I am a sensible man, I am a mature man, I am a father of two kids, so I have a little bit of brain),” added the Indian captain.

‘Decision to stand down from Sydney was tough’ However, Rohit admitted that the decision to stand down from the New Year Test was tough from a personal level. “Sometimes, it is very tough. I have come so far here to play. I have not come to wait outside,” he said.

"I want to play. I have to win. When I came to the dressing room on the first day in 2007, I have always said that I have to win the match. The team has to win the match," added said.

For Rohit, the decision was a part of his trait that always placed the team first. "Sometimes you have to understand what the team needs. If you don't keep the team ahead, then it is of no use. if you play for yourself, make your own runs, what will that do?