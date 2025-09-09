Are India best T20I side & favourites to win Asia Cup 2025? Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha responds ‘I don't think…’

By far India are the no.1 ranked T20I side in the world and enter the Asia Cup 2025 as clear favourites. But Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha differed to go by the stats, stating one “have to play good cricket” to emerge winners on a given day. The Asia Cup 2025 starts on Tuesday with Hong Kong taking on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

The Men in Blue are the most successful side in the history of the Asia Cup, with record eighth titles, followed by Sri Lanka (six) and Pakistan (twice). It must be noted that the Asia Cup is being played in both ODI and T20I formats. While the last time it was held in ODI format in 2023, the 2025 edition will be played in the shortest format, keeping in mind the T20I World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka.

On Tuesday, Salman was asked if they feel India are the strongest coming into the Asia Cup 2025. The 31-year-old emphasized the unpredictable nature of the format and replied, “In T20s, I don’t think anyone is a favourite. On a particular day, you have to play very good cricket. T20 cricket is very fast paced."

“In one or two overs, the game can change,” added the Pakistan skipper. The Men in Green enter the tournament as the seventh ranked side. On the other hand, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav tried to lighten up the mood and stated everything depends on the preparation, when asked about the same topic.

“Who told you? (leaving all the captains in a laugh). I didn’t say anything of that sort (laughs),” joked the Indian captain initially. “It comes down to preparations. If your preparations are good, you would feel confident while taking the field. Our preparations have been good,” added Suryakumar.

India & Pakistan's group stage Asia Cup fixtures Both India and Pakistan have been put together in Group A. While India start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against United Arab Emirates on September 10, Pakistan play their first game two days later against Oman. The all important India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14.