'Do you get any runs outside India?': James Anderson recalls sledging Shubman Gill, reveals Indian batter's response
On the third day of the Test in Dharamsala, just before Shubman Gill had reached his century, he exchanged some words with James Anderson.
Cricket is an action-packed game and heated exchanges between players are very common. During the fifth and last Test between India and England, legendary pacer James Anderson and Indian batter Shubman Gill too had shared a heated exchange of words.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message