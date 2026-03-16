‘Do you plan to steal ICC trophy?’: Kamran Akmal blasts Pakistan following ODI series defeat to Bangladesh

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal heavily criticised Pakistan following their 2-1 ODI series loss to Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday. Looking to chase down a target of 291, Pakistan were bowled out for 279 in 50 overs.

Salman Ali Agha (106) registered a hard-fought century and received support from Saad Masood (38) and skipper Shaheen Afridi (37).

However, despite a valiant fightback, the Shaheen Afridi-led side were unable to cross the finish line. The veteran duo of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman were omitted from the squad for the Bangladesh series.

However, Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed later revealed that both Babar and Fakhar missed out on the ODI series due to injuries they had sustained in the T20 World Cup.

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Kamran Akmal slams Pakistan after ODI series loss to Bangladesh “For god's sake, think about Pakistan cricket. Just see the levels we have gone down to.

"The Netherlands must be thinking that if they get to play a three-match ODI series against Pakistan, they can attain Test status, as they can also beat us. You have made a mockery of your cricket. You people just don't care,” Kamran Akmal stated while speaking on the Game Plan show.

The former wicketkeeper questioned Pakistan's decision to field first on Sunday, given that it was a batting-friendly pitch. He opined that Bangladesh could have put up 350 on the board had it not been for Litton Das being a little slow towards the end of the innings.

Bangladesh posted 290/5 from 50 overs on the back of a century from Tanzid Hasan Tamim. “You have lost the match. What experiments are you doing? It was a good pitch.

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"Why did you choose to bowl? Why didn't you bat? They would have scored 350. Litton Das was slow in the end, that's why Bangladesh got restricted to 290. It was a series decider. When you do not win the series against teams, how will you progress? ICC trophy chori karke leke aani hai? ( You plan to steal the ICC trophy?),” fumed the 44-year-old.

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Pakistan's ODI series loss to Bangladesh comes in the aftermath of a disappointing campaign in T20 World Cup 2026, wherein they suffered a Super 8 stage exit. Pakistan, who lost to India in the group stage, had to beat Namibia in their last match to reach the Super 8 stage.