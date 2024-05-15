Doctor with gully cricket experience applies for Team India Head Coach as BCCI shares Google Forms; netizens react
BCCI's search for a new Team India Head Coach sparks reactions from fans. Some find it offensive that applications are through Google Forms. Here's an X user with gully cricket credentials explaining why he should be BCCI's choice.
A social media user on X (formerly Twitter), who goes by the handle @SudiptoDoc, has declared that he applied for the post of Team India Head Coach. His response comes as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeks the replacement of Rahul Dravid.