Does Shreyas Iyer's captaincy credentials cost him Asia Cup spot? Ex-player brings in Gautam Gambhir factor behind snub

It's been more than 10 days the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 was announced but the fact that Shreyas Iyer isn't a part of the travelling batch, still haunts the fans and former cricketers who are aware of the developments. Despite being one of the mainstays in the middle order in the 50-over format and in phenomenal form in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Iyer was not even included in the standby list.

Having led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title in 2024, the 30-year-old shifted bases to lead Punjab Kings to their first final after 11 years the next year. Not only that, Iyer was one of the mainstays for the franchise at no.3 and finished the tournament with 600-plus runs.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar reckoned that Iyer's leadership qualities might have robbed him a place in the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025, as a young player might be easier to manage for head coach Gautam Gambhir. Interesting, when Iyer led KKR to IPL 2024 title, Gambhir was the mentor at the franchise.

“One of the reasons Shreyas Iyer is probably struggling to get into the Indian squad is because he brings those leadership skills and, at the moment, possibly they've got that covered," Panesar, who played a key role in England's Test series win in India, told India Today.

“It gives them an opportunity to bring in someone younger, a bit more exciting to play, who would be easier to manage for coach Gautam Gambhir,” added Panesar, who has roots in India.

'Shreyas Iyer shoud be playing' Panesar felt that Iyer won't be out of the Indian team for long and if the right-hander remains consistent with his bat, he will get back in national colours soon. Iyer will soon be seen in the Duleep Trophy for West Zone.

“So I think he being the captain in IPL makes it a bit difficult for him to get into that team. But I do believe, if he keeps scoring runs, he should be playing. But it's just the talent, the talent is unbelievable. I think India has never been so blessed and lucky that they can pull out probably 2 to 3 teams right now and compete against the world,” Panesar added.

