Don Bradman's Baggy Green from 1947-48 India series goes up for sale; what's so special about it? All you need to know

One of the rarest Baggy Greens of legendary Sir Don Bradman is up for auction. The cap which was worn by Bradman during the 1947-48 Test series against India, will be sold on Australia Day on January 26, and is listed at as minimum as $1. Australia's Lloyds are auctioning the cap.

According to the Lloyds, the cap has been verified with supporting documentation about its history and described as a museum-grade piece because of its authenticity. Although Llyods didn't set a format estimate, but recent sales does give a hint at where the final price could land.

Also Read | 10 facts about Sir Don Bradman on his 110th anniversary

With a Baggy Green from Bradman's 1928 debut season sold at been sold for A$450,000 in 2020, it is being speculated that the final price of this 1947-48 series cap might go into seven figures. Shane Warne's Baggy Green remains the costliest, fetching A$1,007,500 during a charity sale.

At the time of writing, a offer of $315,000 has already been made. "This is a genuine piece of cricket history that Sir Donald Bradman personally gifted," Lee Hames from Lloyds Auctions was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

View full Image Names of Sir Don Bradman and India's Sriranga Wasudev Sohoni's names were inked inside the Baggy Green. ( lloydsonline.com.au )

“Its uninterrupted family ownership for 75 years and its direct link to 'The Don' make it one of the most important Bradman-related pieces to come to auction,” Hames added. "

What's so special about Bradman's 1947-48 Baggy Green? The most special aspect of this Baggy Green is that it was personally gifted by Bradman to then Indian all-rounder Sriranga Wasudev Sohoni after the series. Since then it was been with the Sohoni household for 75 years, away from the public eye. The exclusivity of the cap makes it a rare piece.

Another important aspect is that the Australia vs India Test series in 1947-48 was Bradman's last on his home soil. During that series, Bradman scored 715 runs in five matches. He scored four hundreds in that series, including a 201 from 296 balls at Adelaide Oval in the fourth Test.

The cap has Bradman and Sohoni's names inked on an inside label, serving as a permanent meeting of the two individuals. It was manufactured by Farmer’s of Sydney, who stopped producing caps in 1970.