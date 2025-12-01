Don Bradman's Baggy Green from 1947-48 India series goes up for sale; what's so special about it? All you need to know

One of the rarest Baggy Greens of legendary Sir Don Bradman is up for auction. The cap which was worn by Bradman during the 1947-48 Test series against India, will be sold on Australia Day on January 26, and is listed at as minimum as $1. Australia's Lloyds are auctioning the cap.
According to the Lloyds, the cap has been verified with supporting documentation about its history and described as a museum-grade piece because of its authenticity. Although Llyods didn't set a format estimate, but recent sales does give a hint at where the final price could land.
With a Baggy Green from Bradman's 1928 debut season sold at been sold for A$450,000 in 2020, it is being speculated that the final price of this 1947-48 series cap might go into seven figures. Shane Warne's Baggy Green remains the costliest, fetching A$1,007,500 during a charity sale.
At the time of writing, a offer of $315,000 has already been made. "This is a genuine piece of cricket history that Sir Donald Bradman personally gifted," Lee Hames from Lloyds Auctions was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
“Its uninterrupted family ownership for 75 years and its direct link to 'The Don' make it one of the most important Bradman-related pieces to come to auction,” Hames added. "
Don Bradman's cricket career in numbers
In total, Bradman played 52 Tests, scoring 6996 runs at an average of 99.94. During his time in international cricket, Bradman scored 29 hundreds, with a career-best of 334.