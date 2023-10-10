An old Twitter exchange resurfaces between Babar Azam and Zainab Abbas amid controversies around the Pakistani journalist's alleged 'anti-India' tweets.

An old Twitter exchange between Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam and Zainab Abbas has resurfaced amid controversies regarding the sports journalist's alleged "anti-India and anti-Hindu" tweets.

This renewed interest stems from an incident dating back to 2018. Following Babar Azam's stellar Test century against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Zainab Abbas, in a seemingly light-hearted spirit, called Babar then-coach Mickey Arthur’s “son". The comment was an apparent jest on Babar's close rapport with the.

Also Read: Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas leaves India over 'anti-India, Hindu' tweets However, Babar didn't perceive it as mere banter. Responding to Abbas's sarcastic remark, he rebuked her for crossing boundaries with her words. "Think before u say something and don't try to cross ur limits!!!" Babar had retorted.

“Surely it's reflect coach like one player because of his ability and of course all the support, which is Babar deserve because he is a special player. Interpretation took it wrong I guess as tweet start with praise," wrote one user while defending Zainab.

“But it is crossing limits...She should apologize to him or delete this tweet. She is dumb journalist and surviving based on her beauty not her knowledge about cricket," wrote another while slamming the Pakistani journalist.

As it turns out, neither Babar nor Zainab has deleted their tweets.

Who did Zainab Abbas leave India? Pakistani sports journalist Zainab Abbas was reportedly asked to leave India amid the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. The incident has ignited a storm on social media. Allegations about her alleged anti-India and anti-Hindu tweets in the past are cited as the reason for the furore.

Several social media users have vehemently criticised Abbas for her contentious past tweets, with many voicing support for her departure. Initially in India to cover the ICC World Cup 2023, Abbas was slated to report on the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Hyderabad. However, amidst the rising controversy, she left India.

