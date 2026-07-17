'Don't feel it's the right approach' - Md Kaif dissects Rohit Sharma's recent batting attitude amid retirement rumours

The rumours of Rohit Sharma's possible last match for India has set the internet abuzz. The development came in during the second ODI between India and England on Thursday, soon after Rohit's dismissal for 26 runs off 47 balls in Cardiff, based on an Indian Express report.

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According to the report, the BCCI top brass is believed to have given the ultimatum to Rohit that the third India vs England ODI at Lord's could possibly his last in international cricket. However, the ball remains on Rohit's court as and when he wishes to formally announce his retirement.

Rohit has certainly struggled with his form in recent times. Ever since the India captaincy was taken away from him post the Men in Blue's triumphant ICC Champions Trophy campaign in 2025, the opening batter registered four half-centuries and and one hundred in 14 matches. In 2026 specifically, Rohit managed just one fifty-plus score in eight games.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif felt Rohit's recent struggles in ODIs might be a result of his different batting approach since October last year. Ever since his promotion as a opener in the Indian team, Rohit has always believed in taking on the opposition in the first 10 overs.

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What's going on Rohit Sharma mind? Unlike, that, Rohit has taken time in his recent outings, playing rather slower knocks, that what he used to do in his prime. “He is giving himself time. After he stepped down from ODI captaincy after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, he scored a 121 not out off 125 balls during the Australian tour. He doesn't play like that,” Kaif observed during a conversation at Cricbuzz.

“Taking over the opposition in the first 10 overs has always been his style of play (or gameplan). Ever since he has left the India captaincy, Rohit has changed his batting approach in an attempt to be consistent,” added Kaif.

Known to be one of the best fielders of his generation and one of the heroes of India's famous NatWest Trophy win in 2002, Kaif tried to read Rohit's mindset. According to the 45-year-old, Rohit is trying to find consistency with the bat, since hi place in the side will now be judged on the basis of how many runs he is scoring, unlike during his captaincy days.

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“In his mind, he might be thinking, ‘people are judging me now on how many runs I score. I am playing as a pure batter now and I need to focus on my score’. And because of that he has changed his game. In his last game against England, Rohit was batting at four runs off 15 balls, which is very unusual.

“He is trying to give himself time initially, not going for big shots early on. If you ask me, I don't feel its the right approach, because you haven't played like this in your entire life. Unlike Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, Rohit is more of a lofted shot player. So if he tries to play grounded shots, it will take time for him to adjust. He has to reinvent himself,” added Kaif.

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Sitanshu Kotak backs Rohit Sharma However, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak dismissed criticism of Rohit's form, insisting that the former India captain is neither under pressure nor enduring a slump despite his failure in the ODI series against England. Rohit, who now plays only the ODI format, managed a total of 37 runs off 68 balls in two games so far. The series is level at 1-1 with a game to go.

With Rohit's modest returns inevitably coming under scrutiny, Kotak threw his weight behind the skipper. "I don't think a player of Rohit's calibre will come under any kind of pressure. He's too good a player to feel that," said Kotak during the post-match press conference.

Also Read | Rajat Patidar on verge of emulating Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

"Yes, he didn't make runs in the two matches but I don't think that makes any difference. Today also, it looked like he'll probably get a good inning out. But that's okay. So, I wouldn't use the word he was struggling but maybe the shots he normally plays on the up and all, which is because of the double bounce. Probably he felt it wasn't comfortable." added Kotak.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in