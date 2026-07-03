‘Don't hype him so much’ - Kapil Dev addresses Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut debate during India vs England T20Is

The excitement around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is palpable. Despite warming the bench for the first three games on India's tour of Ireland and England, fan are going crazy for the 15-year-old teen sensation who has taken the world cricket by storm Not just in India, even the former England players of past and present are spellbound of Sooryavanshi's pyrotechnics with the bat when the southpaw is in the middle.

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Even during India's training sessions in Durham and Manchester, there was quite a buzz for Sooryavanshi among the fans as the Samastipur-born lad was seen obliging to the autograph requests on the sidelines. The Indian team management has made it clear that they are not going to drop either Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson immediately for Sooryavanshi.

Also Read | Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut a possibility in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I?

Instead, the southpaw will have to "go through the process and bide his time" like any other cricketer to get a place in the playing XI. India's 1983 World Cup-winning former captain compared Sooryavanshi with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli but urged everyone to not hype him.

"I haven't seen him play much. He is a huge talent, without any doubt. But I think we are talking too big about him. At the moment, give him some time. Don't hype him so much. He is young at the moment and doesn't have the age to understand everything," Kapil told Sports Tak. After impressing everyone in his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2025, Sooryavanshi made IPL 2026 his own by taking the Orange Cap.

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'Good as Sachin and Virat Kohli' Not just his runs in IPL, but Sooryavanshi's knocks in crunch matches - like IPL playoffs and U-19 World Cup final, tri-nation series final - impressed the Indian selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir the most. As a result, the hard-hitting batter earned his maiden India call-up. Kapil reiterated that Sooryavanshi have a lot to prove in longer formats - Tests and ODIs.

Also Read | Sooryavanshi debut debate intensifies before IND vs ENG 1st T20I? Who says what

"If you talk about talent, yes, he is as good as Sachin (Tendulkar) and Virat Kohli. This much talent is visible in him, but only in T20 cricket. In the rest of the formats, he will have to prove himself," added the 67-year-old.

What happened in India vs England first T20I? Putting their humiliating 0-2 defeat to Ireland behind, the Indians started their tour of England on a positive note only for rain to spoil the party. Batting first, India posted 189/7, on the back of half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and captain Shreyas Iyer. Shivam Dube contributed with an unbeaten knock of 42 towards the end in Durham.

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Also Read | India assistant coach explains why Vaibhav didn't make his T20I debut vs Ireland

However, the England batters couldn't come out to bat in chase as persistent rain forced the umpires to call it off. The weather forecast in Manchester on Saturday predicts a cool and cloudy conditions with breezy winds and a possibility of a passing shower. The temperatures are likely to be around 20 degrees.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in