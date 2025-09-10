‘Don't look’ - Suryakumar Yadav's cheeky dig at UAE's Muhammad Waseem at Asia Cup coin toss as Sanju Samson keeps place

India captain Suryakumar Yadav took a cheeky dig at his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Muhammad Waseem during the coin toss ahead of their Asia Cup 2055 Group A encounter in Dubai on Wednesday. The incident happened just when Suryakumar was getting ready to flip the coin at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

As the Indian captain was about the flip the coin, Suryakumar cheekily said “don't look (laughs)” to Waseem, thus keeping his reputation of being a jovial individual. The duo then shared a brief conversation at the outcome of the toss before Waseem took the questions from Sanjay Manjrekar. At the toss, Suryakumar elected to bowl first. With this, India's record-breaking streak of losing tosses finally came to an end.

As far as the team combinations are concerned, India opted to play an extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav, and leave out left-armer Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson kept his place in the playing XI, thus ending all the speculations. Samson's spot in the playing XI was doubtful considering Shubman Gill's inclusion in the T20I setup after more than a year.

What did the captains say at toss? At the toss, Suryakumar emphasized he wanted to bowl considering the dew factor in Dubai. “We'll bowl first. Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off,” added the Indian captain.

Meanwhile, Waseem wanted to bowl too. “We were also looking to bowl. Pitch is fresh and maybe the ball will do something early. We had a good series, took many positive points and we're confident from that series. We're going with a good combination with spinners and fast bowlers, and juniors and seniors,” said the UAE captain.

India vs UAE playing XIs UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh