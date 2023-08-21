comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 21 2023 15:29:57
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219 1.79%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.9 0.99%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 619.85 0.67%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 448.25 1.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.5 -0.27%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'Don't regret anything': Harmanpreet Kaur's blistering statement on Dhaka ODI outburst
Back

'Don't regret anything': Harmanpreet Kaur's blistering statement on Dhaka ODI outburst

 1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:16 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur defends her controversial behavior during Dhaka ODI, says she doesn't regret anything.

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup - Semi Final - Australia v India - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - February 23, 2023 India's Harmanpreet Kaur in action REUTERS/Nic Bothma/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup - Semi Final - Australia v India - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - February 23, 2023 India's Harmanpreet Kaur in action REUTERS/Nic Bothma/File Photo (REUTERS)

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has spoken up about her behaviour during the Dhaka ODI last month saying that she doesn't her actions. The 34-year-old's controversial behaviour on and off the field during the Dhaka ODI has been a topic of discussion and has also led to the senior batter getting penalized by the ICC.

Also Read: Roger Binny, VVS Laxman to question Harmanpreet Kaur for ‘outbursts’ against Bangladesh

Kaur who is playing currently playing for the Trent Rockets during Women's Hundred told The Cricket Paper that as a player she has a right to express what she's feeling. She said, "I will not say that I regret anything because at the end of the day as a player you want to see that fair things are happening. As a player you always have the right to express yourself and what you're feeling,"

"I don't think I said anything wrong to any player or any person. I just said what happened on the field. I don't regret anything," the Indian captain added.

What happened during the Dhaka ODI?

During the third ODI match against Bangladesh, Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her displeasure with the umpire's decision by hitting the stumps with her bat after being given out in the 34th over the match. She had also made remarks about umpiring in the post-match presentation ceremony.

International Cricket Council (ICC) had found the Indian captain guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct on two separate occasions and was fined 75 percent of match fees and received four demerit points. The demerit points have meant the suspension of Indian captain during the quarter-final and semi-final of the 2023 Asian Games. The women's leg of the Asian Games will begin on September 19 and will conclude on September 26.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 02:16 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App