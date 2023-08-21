'Don't regret anything': Harmanpreet Kaur's blistering statement on Dhaka ODI outburst1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur defends her controversial behavior during Dhaka ODI, says she doesn't regret anything.
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has spoken up about her behaviour during the Dhaka ODI last month saying that she doesn't her actions. The 34-year-old's controversial behaviour on and off the field during the Dhaka ODI has been a topic of discussion and has also led to the senior batter getting penalized by the ICC.