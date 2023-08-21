Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has spoken up about her behaviour during the Dhaka ODI last month saying that she doesn't her actions. The 34-year-old's controversial behaviour on and off the field during the Dhaka ODI has been a topic of discussion and has also led to the senior batter getting penalized by the ICC.

Kaur who is playing currently playing for the Trent Rockets during Women's Hundred told The Cricket Paper that as a player she has a right to express what she's feeling. She said, "I will not say that I regret anything because at the end of the day as a player you want to see that fair things are happening. As a player you always have the right to express yourself and what you're feeling,"

"I don't think I said anything wrong to any player or any person. I just said what happened on the field. I don't regret anything," the Indian captain added.

What happened during the Dhaka ODI?

During the third ODI match against Bangladesh, Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her displeasure with the umpire's decision by hitting the stumps with her bat after being given out in the 34th over the match. She had also made remarks about umpiring in the post-match presentation ceremony.

International Cricket Council (ICC) had found the Indian captain guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct on two separate occasions and was fined 75 percent of match fees and received four demerit points. The demerit points have meant the suspension of Indian captain during the quarter-final and semi-final of the 2023 Asian Games. The women's leg of the Asian Games will begin on September 19 and will conclude on September 26.