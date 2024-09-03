Yograj Singh has faced social media backlash after criticizing MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev. Users warned Arjun Tendulkar to avoid Yograj, fearing he might ruin the young cricketer's future.

Former Indian cricketer and coach Yograj Singh has drawn some flak on social media ever since he took on two world cup winning captains, MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev, in a recent interaction. Social media users urged Singh to stay away from Sachin's son and to not ruin the 'kid's future'.

Notably, Yograj had recently blamed MS Dhoni for ruining the career of his son and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Meanwhile, he also took shots at former Indian pro-Kapil Dev for excluding him from the Indian setup.

During the interaction, Yograj also talked about Arjun Tendulkar, stating, "Have you seen a diamond in a coal mine? It is nothing but a coal that took years to nurture and shape. If the diamond lands in the right hand, it will eventually reach its destination. It will be priceless. But if the same diamond is with someone who doesn't understand its value, it will break into pieces,"

Netizens warn Yograj Singh: Yograj's comments about the MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh prompted social media users to warn Arjun about the former cricketer.

One user on X wrote, “I heard a while ago that arjun tendular was training with yograj singh? If so, good luck to him"

"Yograj, don't ruin his life. Arjun… look for new coach" another user wrote

“How can someone like Yograj be working with Arjun with this mentality. He just badmouthed two Indian world cup winners. Shocking" Yet another user stated

Yograj's training with Arjun Tendulkar: In a interaction with the Times of India last year, yograj had revealed that Sachin Tendulkar had contacted him through his son Yuvraj Singh for training Arjun. He said that Sachin urged him to train Arjun for a few days ahead of the Ranji Trophy season last year.

Yograj subsequently asked Sachin to send Arjun t o the DAV College ground in Chandigarh to meet him and told the youngster to forget that his father was an Indian legend and remember his own identity.

He said, 'Just forget you are the son of a legend called Sachin Tendulkar. You have your own identity. Just come tomorrow and start training. I will train you for 15 days,'