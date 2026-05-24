'Dont think its my best year, have bowled a bit better...': Archer after all-round show in playoff spot sealing win over MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Following his side's win over the Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer expressed that it has not been his best year with the ball and explained how coach Kumar Sangakkara turned him away from the strategy of using pace-off deliveries after the start of the tournament.

Advertisement

Archer starred with an all-round show in RR's qualification to the playoffs, scoring an explosive 15-ball 32 and delivering a fine spell of 3/17 in four overs to help the Royals in their 30-run win over MI at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking on his bowling after the match, he said, "Do not think it's my best year, I have bowled a little bit better than this. Every time you take the ball you just try to bowl good areas. Some days you are not going to get rewarded. Happy that we got rewarded on the day we needed to win. Just trying to get the ball in good areas (talking about the powerplay wickets). If you get hit for a boundary and it's a good ball, then fine. But you try to put the ball in the good areas."

Advertisement

Archer is the second-highest wicket-taker this season, with 21 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 21.71 and an economy rate of 8.76, with best figures of 3/17. This year in T20s, Archer has been the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 34 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 23.70 and an economy rate of 9.05 and best figures of 3/17.

On his bowling strategy, he said that the coach turned him away from slower balls in favour of pace on deliveries, even with them having a higher margin of error and the edges going for fours.

"After the first two games, I was trying to bowl slower balls. And he said, I do not care what you do, I do not want any more pace-off from you. I am just listening to the coach now. Your margin for error is a bit bigger when you go pace-on. Sometimes you have to deal with a few edges, but more often than not it is the safer option," he said.

Advertisement

On his cameo with the bat, Archer quipped that he "classifies himself as an all-rounder".

"Because of the impact, I hardly get to bat. When the coach said put the pads on, I was surprised. I am glad I was able to contribute. Well, I class myself an all-rounder. I am very good right now, touchwood (fitness wise)," he signed off.

Coming to the match, MI opted to bowl first, with knocks from Dhruv Jurel (38 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Jofra Archer (32 in 15 balls, with a four and three sixes) playing a crucial role in taking RR to 205/8 in 20 overs.

Shardul Thakur (2/41) and Deepak Chahar (2/43) were the top wicket-takers for MI.

Advertisement

In the chase, MI sunk to 38/4, before Will Jacks (33 in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (60 in 42 balls, with three fours and four sixes) put on a 63-run stand, and Suryakumar put on a 48-run stand with skipper Hardik Pandya (34 in 15 balls, with three fours and two sixes). MI was restricted to 175/9, with Archer (3/17 in four overs), Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, and Nandre Burger (two wickets each) being sensational for RR.

With this win, RR reach a total of 16 points, displacing Punjab Kings (PBKS), who were there with 15 points. MI finishes at the ninth spot, with four wins and ten losses, giving them eight points. With this win, the Rajasthan Royals have confirmed the eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). (ANI)

Advertisement