'Don't think Rohit is able to read Shaheen..': Shoaib Akhtar's comments on 'beaten' India captain2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 05:43 PM IST
Reacting on the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar even insisted the Indian skipper can 'do much better'.
Despite the blockbuster match between India and Pakistan – held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy in the Asia Cup 2023 on 2 September – being called off due to rains, it has critics enough points to discuss how the next match between the two World Cup winners.