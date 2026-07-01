‘Don't think Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will get opportunity straight up’ - Ex-India cricketer's bold claim before IND vs ENG

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has grabbed the headlines lately. After his Orange Cap-winning show in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sooryavanshi was tipped to make his senior India debut against Ireland. Instead, the management sticked with the top three of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan as India slumped to their first T20I series loss to Ireland.

Ahead of the five-match T20I series against England, starting on July 1, the buzz around Sooryavanshi has intensified again. It remains to be seen whether the Indian management will hold firm that Sooryavanshi must follow the process amid the growing clamour to blood the explosive hitter.

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While former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar wants Sooryavanshi to be drafted into the senior team immediately, former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara thinks otherwise. Known as the wall of Indian cricket after legendary Rahul Dravid, Pujara felt Sooryavanshi needs to wait.

“There is a lot of hype around him, and as a young player, he shouldn't be focusing on what is being said about him,” Pujara, who retired from cricket in 2025, told Star Sports. According to the former Test specialist, it is important for Sooryavanshi to shut the outside noise.

“I think it is important to keep the outside noise away from him, and the best way to do it is to just focus on the game. I don't think he will get an opportunity straight up,” added the former right-hander, before highlighting why time has no come for the 15-year-old.

“The Indian team would not want to change their top three (Samson, Abhishek and Kishan), and I don't think Vaibhav will get his opportunity in the first 2 or 3 games,” added Pujara.

'Won't be easy to replicate the same' The 38-year-old felt that Sooryavanshi's opportunity will come in rotation. "Once the Indian team starts doing well, whenever there is an opportunity in rotation, that is when Vaibhav will come into the playing XI. What he has done in the IPL, it won't be easy to replicate the same thing," said Pujara.

Before coming to the Ireland and England tour Sooryavanshi helped India A win the Tri-Nation A series. After going silent in the round-robin stages, the teen sensation smashed a record 11-ball List A fifty against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla en route to his 29-ball 94.