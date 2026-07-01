‘Don't think Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will get opportunity straight up’ - Ex-India cricketer's bold claim before IND vs ENG

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has grabbed the headlines lately. After his Orange Cap-winning show in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sooryavanshi was tipped to make his senior India debut against Ireland. Instead, the management sticked with the top three of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan as India slumped to their first T20I series loss to Ireland.

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Ahead of the five-match T20I series against England, starting on July 1, the buzz around Sooryavanshi has intensified again. It remains to be seen whether the Indian management will hold firm that Sooryavanshi must follow the process amid the growing clamour to blood the explosive hitter.

Also Read | India assistant coach explains why Vaibhav didn't make his T20I debut vs Ireland

While former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar wants Sooryavanshi to be drafted into the senior team immediately, former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara thinks otherwise. Known as the wall of Indian cricket after legendary Rahul Dravid, Pujara felt Sooryavanshi needs to wait.

“There is a lot of hype around him, and as a young player, he shouldn't be focusing on what is being said about him,” Pujara, who retired from cricket in 2025, told Star Sports. According to the former Test specialist, it is important for Sooryavanshi to shut the outside noise.

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“I think it is important to keep the outside noise away from him, and the best way to do it is to just focus on the game. I don't think he will get an opportunity straight up,” added the former right-hander, before highlighting why time has no come for the 15-year-old.

“The Indian team would not want to change their top three (Samson, Abhishek and Kishan), and I don't think Vaibhav will get his opportunity in the first 2 or 3 games,” added Pujara.

'Won't be easy to replicate the same' The 38-year-old felt that Sooryavanshi's opportunity will come in rotation. "Once the Indian team starts doing well, whenever there is an opportunity in rotation, that is when Vaibhav will come into the playing XI. What he has done in the IPL, it won't be easy to replicate the same thing," said Pujara.

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Before coming to the Ireland and England tour Sooryavanshi helped India A win the Tri-Nation A series. After going silent in the round-robin stages, the teen sensation smashed a record 11-ball List A fifty against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla en route to his 29-ball 94.

Earlier, Sooryavanshi had an experience of playing in English conditions, having toured with the India U-19 side in 2025. In the youth ODI series, Sooryavanshi finished as the leading run-scorer, amassing 355 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 174.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in