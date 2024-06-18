“Don’t waste your time there, Gary. Come back to coach Team India," is Harbhajan Singh’s message for Gary Kirsten. The former India off-spinner posted the message on social media after reports of Kirsten reportedly refusing to call the Pakistan cricket team a “team".

The former South African cricketer, now the coach of Babar Azam’s squad, coached India during the Men in Blue’s successful ODI World Cup campaign in 2011. Harbhajan was a part of that champion team, led by MS Dhoni.

Singh called Kirsten “one of the rare gems, a great coach, mentor and honest" and said he was a “special man". According to the Turbanator, Kirsten is a “very dear friend" to all members of India’s World Cup 2011 team.

Harbhajan’s comments come at a time when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking for someone to replace Rahul Dravid as India’s Head Coach. As per various reports, Gautam Gambhir looks highly likely to take up the position. The BCCI, however, hasn’t issued any statement on this.

Kirsten mentors Gujarat Titans at the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is the batting coach of the team, led by Shubman Gill.

Pakistan had a dismal run at the T20 World Cup in 2024. The Men in Green won 2 matches out of their 4 and got eliminated. However, their failure in the tournament was much more significant than what the numbers show.

Pakistan failed to chase 119 against India. They looked all set for a victory when they were 73/2 in 12.1 overs. They eventually managed to score 113/7 in 20 overs. Earlier, they lost to the United States in Super Over. Now that they could not get past the first round, they would have to play qualifiers to be eligible for the next T20 World Cup.

Gary Kirsten on Pakistan

Pakistan's Geo Super News reported that Gary Kirsten was highly disappointed with Babar Azam and boys.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Kirsten reportedly said.

