‘Don’t waste your time in Pakistan’, Harbhajan Singh invites Gary Kirsten to coach Team India again
Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has urged Gary Kirsten to return and coach Team India, praising him as a great mentor and coach.
“Don’t waste your time there, Gary. Come back to coach Team India," is Harbhajan Singh’s message for Gary Kirsten. The former India off-spinner posted the message on social media after reports of Kirsten reportedly refusing to call the Pakistan cricket team a “team".