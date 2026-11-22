A few months after Suryakumar Yadav lost his captaincy and spot in the Indian T20I side, the T20 World Cup 2-26-winning former captain had vowed to make a comeback into the national setup, hoping everything to fall in to place on his road to redemption. As said, the swashbuckling Indian batter, who is captaining Mumbai, is at his absolute best in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

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“Look, I’m putting in all the hard work and doing everything I can. If things go well, then everything will fall into place,” Suryakumar, who once was the no.1 T20I batter in the world, had said at an event. But the doors for Suryakumar for a return to the Indian team appear firmly shut for the moment, as per people in the BCCI.

Suryakumar, who led India to their second consecutive T20 World Cup title, beating New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad, was dropped from the T20I side after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with selectors appointing Shreyas Iyer as the new captain. His lean patch with the bat, was the main reason for hs snub.

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Suryakumar Yadav no longer in BCCI's plans “Surya is no longer part of our selection plans at the moment. We haven't even been able to find a place for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the white-ball setup," news agency ANI quoted a BCCI source as saying, despite acknowledging that Suryakumar has been performing well in List A cricket.

The BCCI source also pointed to the selection challenges in the white-ball setup, noting that even Yashasvi Jaiswal has struggled to secure a place in the current combination. “Yes, he (Surya) is working hard and performing well in List A cricket. However, the question is where we can accommodate him in the current Indian team.

"At present, there simply isn't a place available. We haven't even been able to find a spot for a young player like Yashasvi Jaiswal in white-ball cricket, so where would Surya fit into the current combination? As things stand, we are not considering him for the team in the present scenario,” the source further added.

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Suryakumar Yadav in SMAT 2026-27 Leading Mumbai, the former Indian skipper has enjoyed a productive run in the ongoing SMAT 2026, with a series of explosive performances. Suryakumar announced his arrival in emphatic fashion against Hyderabad on November 14, smashing an unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls.

His innings, which included six fours and five sixes, came at a staggering strike rate of 285.71, with the batter reaching his half-century in just 15 deliveries as Mumbai chased down 173 to register a seven-wicket win.

He followed it up with another blistering knock against Gujarat, scoring 82 off 29 balls, including nine boundaries and seven sixes, to help Mumbai chase down a target of 199 in just 15.4 overs, with five wickets to spare.

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Suryakumar also contributed a quickfire 25 off 12 deliveries, striking three sixes, in Mumbai's 18-run victory over Goa in the third round of the tournament. Mumbai are currently placed second in Group D of SMAT 2026-27, with three wins from four games.

Their game against Vidarbha was abandoned due to rain.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in