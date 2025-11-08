Double honour for Richa Ghosh! India star joins West Bengal Police as DSP, awarded Bangabhushan

Richa Ghosh became the second Indian women cricketer to be appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) after the Bengal wicketkeeper-batter played a crucial part in India's maiden ICC Women's World Cup triumph. Following India's win over South Africa last Sunday, Richa returned to her hometown Siliguri on Friday amid huge fanfare.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Richa was present at the Eden Gardens, where she was felicitated by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly, legendary Jhulan Goswami, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Richa was appointed as the DSP of West Bengal Police, and the letter of appointment was handed over by Banerjee.

In addition, Richa was also presented with a gold chain, and was also awarded with Bangabhushan award, the highest civilian award in the state. The CAB also felicitated Richa with a cash award of ₹34 lakh and a gold bat, ball replica.

Not only Richa, her parents were also felicitated by Banerjee. Having made her debut in 2020, Richa has showed tremendous growth in her game, especially after the introduction of Women's Premier League. This was her second World Cup winner's medal after the U-19 World Cup triumph in 2023. She was also a part of the Indian team that finished runners-up in the T20 World Cup in 2020 in Australia.

Advertisement

Richa Ghosh's performance in World Cup 2025 Batting lower down the order, Richa finished fifth among Indians in the lost of highest run-getters with 235 runs in eight innings. Although the highlight of Richa's campaign was her 94 against South Africa in the group stages, the 22-year-old's cameo knocks of 24-ball 34 (in the final against South Africa) and 16-ball 26 (against Australia in the semifinal) proved to be most crucial for India.

List of Indian cricketers with DSP rank