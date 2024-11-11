‘Doubting the hurt is criminal,’ R Ashwin slams fans for ‘character assassination’ of players after loss against Kiwis

Ravichandran Ashwin described India's 0-3 Test series loss to New Zealand as shattering, defending the team against criticism. He emphasized the hurt players feel and took personal responsibility for his performance, acknowledging his role in the team's defeat and the importance of runs for bowlers.

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 06:33 AM IST
Mumbai, Nov 02 (ANI): India's Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin during series against New Zealand
Mumbai, Nov 02 (ANI): India’s Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin during series against New Zealand(Surjeet Yadav)

Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday coined India's 0-3 Test series loss to New Zealand as ‘shattering experience but strongly reacted to the criticism the Indian team was subjected to.

Discussing the match on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, “It was difficult for me to see how people reacted – how did they react? Everyone should apologise – sir, this is a sport.”

“I just want to say one thing, everyone was hurt, as Indian cricket fans, but let me promise you, no one can hurt as much as a player in the dressing room – so doubting the hurt is criminal, because players make careers and their careers are broken by what they do on the field, so I believe that character assassination shouldn’t be done by anyone," Ashwin added.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir likely to lose his job if...

After 12 years and 18 consecutive series wins, India was crushed by the Kiwis, ending their streak. The defeat has fueled criticism and raised doubts about India's chances in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, starting November 22.

Ashwin also blamed himself for not being able to contribute with the bat

“I expect a lot from myself. I am a guy who says I am the reason for everything that went wrong. I am also a big reason and a big part of it (series loss). I couldn’t contribute to the lower-order runs. As a bowler, I know that runs are a vital currency for a bowler. I started well in many places, then I threw it away on a couple of occasions. I put in my best but it wasn’t enough," Ashwin added.

India team players leave for BGT

The first batch of the Indian team departed for Australia on Sunday night from Mumbai Airport for the highly-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The first ball of the BGT series will be bowled in Perth on November 22. For the series that could potentially decide the fate of the World Test Championship 2025 final, the Indian team is leaving in two batches.

Also Read | Ian Botham falls in crocodile-infested river in Australia

Speedsters Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep were spotted at the airport along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. All-rounder Washington Sundar, middle-order Sarfaraz Khan and star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were also present in the first batch that left for Australia.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 06:33 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket News‘Doubting the hurt is criminal,’ R Ashwin slams fans for ‘character assassination’ of players after loss against Kiwis

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.