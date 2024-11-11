‘Doubting the hurt is criminal,’ R Ashwin slams fans for ‘character assassination’ of players after loss against Kiwis

Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday coined India's 0-3 Test series loss to New Zealand as ‘shattering experience but strongly reacted to the criticism the Indian team was subjected to.

Discussing the match on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, “It was difficult for me to see how people reacted – how did they react? Everyone should apologise – sir, this is a sport.”

“I just want to say one thing, everyone was hurt, as Indian cricket fans, but let me promise you, no one can hurt as much as a player in the dressing room – so doubting the hurt is criminal, because players make careers and their careers are broken by what they do on the field, so I believe that character assassination shouldn’t be done by anyone," Ashwin added.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir likely to lose his job if...

After 12 years and 18 consecutive series wins, India was crushed by the Kiwis, ending their streak. The defeat has fueled criticism and raised doubts about India's chances in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, starting November 22.

Ashwin also blamed himself for not being able to contribute with the bat

“I expect a lot from myself. I am a guy who says I am the reason for everything that went wrong. I am also a big reason and a big part of it (series loss). I couldn’t contribute to the lower-order runs. As a bowler, I know that runs are a vital currency for a bowler. I started well in many places, then I threw it away on a couple of occasions. I put in my best but it wasn’t enough," Ashwin added.

Advertisement

India team players leave for BGT The first batch of the Indian team departed for Australia on Sunday night from Mumbai Airport for the highly-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The first ball of the BGT series will be bowled in Perth on November 22. For the series that could potentially decide the fate of the World Test Championship 2025 final, the Indian team is leaving in two batches.

Also Read | Ian Botham falls in crocodile-infested river in Australia