Doug Watson part ways with Cricket Scotland

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Doug Watson stepped down from the head coach's position following a review of recent results and subsequent planning around future fixtures and allocation of budget, as per the official website of Cricket Scotland.

Doug was appointed as interim men's head coach in March 2023 ahead of the ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. During that competition, Scotland beat three full member nations, and later that summer, he guided Scotland to victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in July 2023.

He was appointed men's head coach on a permanent basis in early 2024. Under his leadership Scotland competed well at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA in a group featuring Australia and England, and recorded wins against Namibia and Oman, before narrowly missing out on the Super Eights stage.

Cricket Scotland head of performance, Steve Snell said, "I'd like to thank Doug for all his efforts with the team during his time in charge. He is well liked by the players, has made a positive impact in many areas and has enjoyed some memorable moments with the squad during his time as head coach," as quoted from the official website of Cricket Scotland.

"With no fixtures until March 2026 and with Doug being based overseas, it is the right time to ensure that our coaching provision reflects what the needs of the squad and the organisation will be in the coming year and beyond. We wish Doug all the best for his next steps, and we are thankful for his contributions to Scottish cricket," he added.

Cricket Scotland chief executive Trudy Lindblade said, "We are grateful for Doug's commitment since joining Cricket Scotland in 2023 and the positive impact he has had on the team's performance and culture, but as we plan for 2026 and beyond, it became clear that a change was needed."

"I would like to sincerely thank Doug and wish him and his family the very best for the future," she added.

Doug Watson said, "While I'm disappointed to be moving on, I'll take with me many fond memories of my time with the organisation. It has been a pleasure to work with this squad and coaching staff, and I'm proud to leave with the team top of the ICC CWCL2 qualifying table, but I am now looking forward to spending more time with my family."

"I'm honoured to have worked with Cricket Scotland, and I will follow their future progress closely. I wish everyone involved every success moving forward," he added.