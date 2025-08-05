‘Drama, grit, and greatness’: Satya Nadella hails India-England series after nail biting finish at Oval

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has praised India and England for a hard-fought series that took viewers to the final day of all five Test matches, showcasing what he called “drama, grit, and greatness.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) lauding both teams, Nadella wrote,“🏏 25 days. 5 battles. Scores tied 2-2. This isn’t just a game — it’s Test Cricket in all its timeless glory. A series for the ages. Hats off to IND & ENG for the drama, grit, and greatness.”

Nadella’s comments came a day after India clinched a historic win at The Oval by their narrowest ever Test margin — just 6 runs. The visitors had looked set for a comfortable victory at one point, but a 195-run partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root put the match back in the balance.

Siraj shines as India seals thriller at The Oval India, however, did not lose hope as they came out with renewed intensity after Tea on Day 4, taking the key wickets of Root and Jacob Bethell. The match extended to Day 5 due to bad light and rain, but fans were treated to a dramatic finish. Mohammed Siraj gave it his all, swinging a 75-over-old ball, while England showed plenty of grit — including Chris Woakes coming out to bat with a dislocated shoulder.

Some handy runs from Jamie Overton and Gus Atkinson brought England within touching distance of India’s total. With just 7 runs needed to win, Siraj delivered a 143 kmph yorker that crashed into Atkinson’s off stump to seal the win.

India level the series 2-2 With the victory at The Oval, India levelled the five-match series 2-2. The win came just days after Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja batted through most of Day 5 to secure a draw in Manchester. Earlier in the series, England had claimed wins at Leeds and Lord’s, while Shubman Gill’s young side secured a notable win at Edgbaston.

Injuries also played a role across the series. England missed captain Ben Stokes, pacer Jofra Archer, and spinner Shoaib Bashir at different points. For India, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant were ruled out, while Jasprit Bumrah missed two matches due to workload management.