'Dream come true': Anuj Rawat on sharing dressing room with Kohli at RCB

By Utkarsh Rathour

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat expressed gratitude for his time with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), calling it a "dream come true" to share the dressing room with Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Anuj represented the Bengaluru-based franchise from 2022 to 2024, joining the franchise for ₹3.4 crore. Anuj, who is known as an aggressive left-handed batter, played 22 matches for them.

During his stint with Bengaluru, the 26-year-old made 318 runs, including one half-century. His most notable performance came when he played a fantastic knock of 66 runs against the Mumbai Indians in 2022.

Advertisement

Following his stint with RCB, Anuj was picked up by the Gujarat-based franchise for the 2025 season at his base price of ₹30 lakh. The Uttarakhand-born cricketer was then retained by the GT for the 2026 IPL season, and he serves as the backup wicketkeeper-batter option for the franchise.

Speaking to ANI ahead of GT's clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, GT cricketer Rawat reflected on his experience of being part of his former franchise, RCB.

"I am very grateful that I have been a part of such a franchise (RCB) where Virat Kohli was there. I think it was one of the best days," Rawat said.

The young cricketer added that playing alongside Kohli and sharing the dressing room with the Indian legend was a memorable moment in his career.

Advertisement

"Sharing a dressing room with such a legend, I would say it's a dream come true for me," Anuj added.

In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, the Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, are currently placed fifth on the points table. The team has registered four wins and four losses from eight matches, collecting eight points with a net run rate of -0.475.