‘Dream has finally come true’: Siddaramaiah says RCB's victory in IPL 2025 has ignited pride of Karnataka

IPL 2025: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday lauded Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL victory and said that the dream has finally come true.

“Congratulations to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on a historic IPL triumph! 🏆The dream has finally come true – Ee Sala Cup Namde! 🔥,” said Siddaramaiah in a post on X.

“From electrifying performances to unshakable spirit, this triumph has ignited the pride of Karnataka and thrilled fans across the world,” said the Chief Minister.

Ending an 18-year wait, Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad.

RCB finally got to lift the trophy after finishing runners-up on three occasions previously.

IPL 2025: RCB's Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League.

Punjab Kings bowlers did more than a decent job to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 190 for nine. However, their batters could not deliver under pressure as the Shreyas Iyer-led side could only manage 184/7 in 20 overs.

‘The crown truly suits you’: MK Stalin praises Virat Kolhi Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated RCB over victory in IPL and called it a thrilling end to a season full of surprises.

“Well done, @RCBTweets ! A thrilling end to a season full of surprises. @imVkohli, you have carried this dream for years and tonight, the crown truly suits you. #KingKohli 👑 Expecting a strong comeback from @ChennaiIPL next season,” said Stalin in a post on X.

What did Virat Kohli say after RCB's win? — This win as much for fans as it is for team. It has been 18 years. I have given this team my youth, my prime and experience and finally this day has come.

— I didn't expect this day would be a game. I have given every ounce to this team: Virat Kohli after his first IPL trophy