Dream Sports-backed FanCode picks up digital rights tender for IPL

NEW DELHI : The bidding war for Indian Premier League’s digital streaming rights may just get more fierce with Dream Sports-backed FanCode, a sports aggregator platform, having picked up the IPL media rights tender for the next cycle (2023 to 2027), confirmed two people familiar with the development. As per media reports, streaming companies like Amazon Prime and Disney Hotstar have also bought the media rights tender for the IPL which will be up for bids on June 12. However, in its invitation to tender (ITT), Board of Control for Cricket in India clarifies that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

