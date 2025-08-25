Dream11 severe ties with Indian cricket teams ahead of Asia Cup, Women's World Cup; BCCI says ‘we are exploring options’

Fantasy sports giants Dream 11, which recently shut down its real money games after central government passed the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025' in both the Houses of Parliament, has intimated to the BCCI that it won't be able to continue with the title sponsorship of the Indian cricket team as the revenue stream is going to get hit badly.

The development comes in just before the Indian teams gear up for the Asia Cup 2025 and ICC Women's World Cup 2025, both starting in September. While the Asia Cup 2025 starts in UAE on September 9, the Women's World Cup begins on September 30 in Guwahati.

According to a Sportstar report, Dream11 representatives visited the BCCI headquarters to formally convey their decision. “Their (Dream11) representatives visited the Board office recently and informed us that they are not in a situation to sponsor the teams anymore. There’s not much time left for the Asia Cup, but we are exploring options,” the media outlet quoted a BCCI official.

Dream11 inked a three-year deal with the BCCI in 2023, replacing Byju’s. The deal was worth a reported ₹358 crore. According to a Bloomberg report, Dream11 is valued at $8 billion. Not just the Indian cricket teams, Dream11 has been lead sponsor to several franchise teams across the world.

It is the main sponsor to several Indian Premier League teams and also the official fantasy partner of the Caribbean Premier League, title sponsor of New Zealand’s domestic T20 competition - Super Smash. Dream11 also sponsors Australia's Big Bash League.