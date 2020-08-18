Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights for 222 crore

New Delhi: Fantasy sports platform Dream11 on Tuesday signed a ₹222-crore deal with BCCI for title sponsorship rights for the upcoming season of IPL.

This, after Chinese phonemaker Vivo backed out of Indian Premier League 2020, which is set to begin from 19 September in UAE.

"Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL title sponsorship rights with a bid of ₹222 crore," IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI. Dream11 will hold the rights for four months and 13 days.

Multinational conglomerate Tata Group and education technology company Unacademy were also in the fray for the rights but Dream11 had outbid them.

The IPL will be held from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE this year. Vivo, which annually paid ₹440 crore, dropped out as title sponsor this year due to the Sino-India border stand-off.

"IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," said BCCI last week.

The IPL was originally slated to be played from March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On August 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had sent out invitations to third parties to express their interest (EOI) in acquiring the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020.

The board had said that the turnover of the interested third party must be over ₹300 crore as per the last audited accounts.

The 13th edition of the T20 cricket tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.

Moreover, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via