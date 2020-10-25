(Photo: ANI)

Dubai to host IPL final on 10 November

PTI

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the Eliminator, to be be played between third and fourth placed teams, on 6 Nov, as well as the Qualifier 2 (winner of Eliminator vs loser of Qualifier 1) on 8 Nov