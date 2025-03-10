Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up with the Indian flag to commemorate Team India's victory at Champions Trophy 2025. The world's tallest building also displayed a picture of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others from the winning Indian team.

India's win against New Zealand marked the team's second straight win at an ICC (International Cricket Council) event. The Kiwis scored 251 runs in their 50 overs, which the Men in Blue chased down with six balls to spare.

Dubai was hosting the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 for India.

In a video clip, the building is seen adorning the colours of the Indian flag—saffron, white, and green—and featuring the Ashoka chakra in the centre.

In a separate video, tourists and locals were gathered around Burj Khalifa to witness the moment.

Watch Burj Khalifa's video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Indian fans were delighted to see Burj Khalifa honour its win at Champions Trophy 2025. While congratulatory comments and heartfelt reactions flooded the comment section, a few users claimed that the video was edited.

“India Triumphs Today, Pride Forever!” a social media user exclaimed.

“Proud to be Indian,” another added.

A delighted Indian fan said, “Wow ab Dubai me bhi hamlog ka jhandha lahraya ja raha hai.”

“My selfless Captain Rohit Sharma. Hitman 45,” said a Rohit Sharma fan.

“Edit hai bhai,” claimed a user. Another user claimed, “Beautiful, but old.”

Why did Dubai host India’s matches? India’s 2025 ICC Champions Trophy matches were held in Dubai due to political tensions with Pakistan. Since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, India has avoided touring Pakistan over security concerns, leading to a hybrid hosting model wherein India's matches were relocated to a neutral venue.

To ensure India’s participation, the ICC scheduled all their matches, including a potential final, in Dubai. This allowed India to compete without violating government advisories while maintaining tournament integrity.